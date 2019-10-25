Plant Truck Chicago brings green to your scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Food trucks have been all the rage the last few years but it's a special green truck now getting all the attention.

The Plant Truck Chicago is a 1974 GMC van stocked with every variety of house plants imaginable.

"We joke it's our mobile garden," owner Tony Abruscato said.

Abruscato is the man behind the Get Growing Foundation.

“A lot of Chicago neighborhoods are without garden centers and have no access to plant materials,” he said. “I wanted to change that."

Sp Abruscato made it his mission to bring the garden to the people.

"I like the truck!" customer Emma Johnson said. "Instead of trying to buy a plant online, I can see them, touch them and pick out what I really want. You know what you're getting!"

Abruscato is all too happy to go on and on about his beloved plants, toting their relaxing properties and how caring for something as small as a plant can bring purpose.

"It is an amazing feeling to see your life's work come together and to see people whose lives are changing because they are now experiencing plant parenthood,” he said.

All proceeds from the plant truck benefit the Get Growing Foundation, whose mission is to inspire the next generation of gardeners.