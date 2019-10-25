Pat Mitchell on “Becoming a Dangerous Woman”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pat Mitchell has a long list of incredible and trailblazing career achievements, some achievements include becoming the first female president of CNN productions, becoming the first female president and CEO of PBS, and being inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame in 2008. With these achievements comes many stories and experiences over Pat's lifetime. Pat shares some of these stories and experiences in her new book "Becoming a Dangerous Woman". Pat joins us via Skype to speak about her new book and reflects on some experiences like the time she met Fidel Castro in a swimsuit.