Olga remnants lead to a wet, windy Saturday

Fast moving remnants of tropical storm, Olga which formed in the Gulf of Mexico, will bring the potential for heavy rain this afternoon and evening. Extensive cloud cover and strong ENE winds can be expected. Winds will turn to the WNW Saturday night, gusting to 30-35 mph. The heaviest precipitation should end by midnight with some lingering showers overnight. The center of the storm is expected to exit the Great Lakes into Canada by late Sunday morning, allowing skies to begin clearing during the morning hours. Conditions should improve to bring sun for the Bears game Sunday, accompanied by much lighter winds.

A high temperature near 60 on Sunday will drop to 50 on Monday and the low 40s from Wednesday through the remainder of the week. Halloween looks to be chilly, breezy and wet.