Lunchbreak: Popcorn Cauliflower

Chef Stefan Markov

VALOR

667 Vernon Ave. Glencoe, IL 60022

https://valorglencoe.com/

Special Promotions:

WEEKLY SPECIALS Two for Tuesdays: Valor’s famous burger and frites offered at ½ off with purchase of a cocktail Wine Down Wednesdays: Valor staff chooses their favorite wine of the week which is then offered at 50% off. Touch-Down Thursday’s: Thursday night football has never looked so good. Valor offers specialty wings (only available on Thursdays) with a side of football in the perfect atmosphere for game-watching. Supper Club Sundays: Valor offers a select family menu on Sundays including Southern Fried Chicken for the entire family.



Recipe:

POPCORN CAULIFLOWER

INGREDIENTS:

For the tempura:

2 cups of rice flour

2 cups of soda water

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

1 teaspoon of cumin

1 teaspoon of chili powder

1 teaspoon of kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon of black pepper

Mix dry ingredients together and stir with a whisk. Slowly whisk in the club soda water into

the mix until it gets to desired consistency. Pancake batter would be the closest comparison.

For the aioli:

1 cup of mayo

1 tablespoon of fish sauce

1 tablespoon of hoisin sauce

1 teaspoon of rice vinegar

Sriracha to taste

Mix all ingredients with a whisk.

Directions:

Heat up the oil to 375F. Once the oil is hot toss the raw cauliflower with the tempura batter into a bowl until the batter covers it entirely. Drop it into the hot oil and cook until golden brown. Put it in a bowl and toss with the aioli. Enjoy