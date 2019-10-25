Lunchbreak: Popcorn Cauliflower

Posted 12:57 PM, October 25, 2019, by , Updated at 01:30PM, October 25, 2019
Data pix.

Chef Stefan Markov

VALOR

667 Vernon Ave. Glencoe, IL 60022

https://valorglencoe.com/

Special Promotions:

  • WEEKLY SPECIALS
    • Two for Tuesdays: Valor’s famous burger and frites offered at ½ off with purchase of a cocktail
    • Wine Down Wednesdays: Valor staff chooses their favorite wine of the week which is then offered at 50% off.
    • Touch-Down Thursday’s: Thursday night football has never looked so good. Valor offers specialty wings (only available on Thursdays) with a side of football in the perfect atmosphere for game-watching.
    • Supper Club Sundays: Valor offers a select family menu on Sundays including Southern Fried Chicken for the entire family.

Recipe:

POPCORN CAULIFLOWER

 INGREDIENTS:

For the tempura:

2 cups of rice flour

2 cups of soda water

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

1 teaspoon of cumin

1 teaspoon of chili powder

1 teaspoon of kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon of black pepper

Mix dry ingredients together and stir with a whisk. Slowly whisk in the club soda water into

the mix until it gets to desired consistency. Pancake batter would be the closest comparison.

For the aioli:

1 cup of mayo

1 tablespoon of fish sauce

1 tablespoon of hoisin sauce

1 teaspoon of rice vinegar

Sriracha to taste

Mix all ingredients with a whisk.

Directions:

Heat up the oil to 375F. Once the oil is hot toss the raw cauliflower with the tempura batter into a bowl until the batter covers it entirely. Drop it into the hot oil and cook until golden brown. Put it in a bowl and toss with the aioli. Enjoy

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.