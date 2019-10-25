Lunchbreak: Popcorn Cauliflower

Chef Stefan Markov
VALOR
667 Vernon Ave. Glencoe, IL 60022
Special Promotions:
- WEEKLY SPECIALS
- Two for Tuesdays: Valor’s famous burger and frites offered at ½ off with purchase of a cocktail
- Wine Down Wednesdays: Valor staff chooses their favorite wine of the week which is then offered at 50% off.
- Touch-Down Thursday’s: Thursday night football has never looked so good. Valor offers specialty wings (only available on Thursdays) with a side of football in the perfect atmosphere for game-watching.
- Supper Club Sundays: Valor offers a select family menu on Sundays including Southern Fried Chicken for the entire family.
Recipe:
POPCORN CAULIFLOWER
INGREDIENTS:
For the tempura:
2 cups of rice flour
2 cups of soda water
1 teaspoon of garlic powder
1 teaspoon of cumin
1 teaspoon of chili powder
1 teaspoon of kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon of black pepper
Mix dry ingredients together and stir with a whisk. Slowly whisk in the club soda water into
the mix until it gets to desired consistency. Pancake batter would be the closest comparison.
For the aioli:
1 cup of mayo
1 tablespoon of fish sauce
1 tablespoon of hoisin sauce
1 teaspoon of rice vinegar
Sriracha to taste
Mix all ingredients with a whisk.
Directions:
Heat up the oil to 375F. Once the oil is hot toss the raw cauliflower with the tempura batter into a bowl until the batter covers it entirely. Drop it into the hot oil and cook until golden brown. Put it in a bowl and toss with the aioli. Enjoy