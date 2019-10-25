Janina Gavankar on her role in new show and her film “Stucco”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Known for her roles in the film Blindspotting and shows like True Blood, The L Word, Arrow, and Sleepy Hollow. Janina Gavankar joins us in studio to speak about the new show coming out on Apple TV+, "The Morning Show", which she co-stars along side Jennifer Anniston and Reese Witherspoon. Janina is a part of Chicago's very own and created a short film in a film festival called "Stucco". Stucco will be release to the public in about a year.