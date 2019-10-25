Known for her roles in the film Blindspotting and shows like True Blood, The L Word, Arrow, and Sleepy Hollow. Janina Gavankar joins us in studio to speak about the new show coming out on Apple TV+, "The Morning Show", which she co-stars along side Jennifer Anniston and Reese Witherspoon. Janina is a part of Chicago's very own and created a short film in a film festival called "Stucco". Stucco will be release to the public in about a year.
Janina Gavankar on her role in new show and her film “Stucco”
