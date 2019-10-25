Emergency injunction filed to allow CPS student athletes to compete in state playoffs

Posted 7:21 AM, October 25, 2019
Data pix.

CHICAGO — A Cook County judge will listen to arguments Friday for a temporary restraining order that could allow some Chicago Public School athletes to compete in state playoffs.

A lawyer filed an emergency injunction on behalf of a group of student athletes. They said the Illinois High School Association is denying nearly 100 Chicago schools from competing in statewide competition because of the strike.

The IHSA said it has a strike policy and it is enforcing that policy, as it has in the past.

