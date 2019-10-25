Elias Schuster talks about the Bulls’ opening night loss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - For just 48 minutes of basketball on opening night, there was a lot to digest with the Bulls in their opening game.

They scored a lot of points and took a lot of three-pointers. They missed a lot of those long-range shots and also allowed 126 points. Lauri Markkanen played one of his best games in a Bulls' uniform, yet they still lost a ten-point lead late in the fourth quarter in a 126-125 loss in Charlotte.

Elias Schuster of Bleacher Nation Bulls was on Sports Feed to discuss the opening night effort with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Thursday evening. They also discusses what might be ahead for the group in their third year of the rebuild.

To watch Elias' segments on Thursday's show, click on the video above or below.