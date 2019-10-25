× CPS, CTU have ‘good day’ of negotiations; No classes Friday

CHICAGO — Classes will be canceled again Friday after Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union failed to reach a deal to end a week-long strike in the nation’s third-largest school district.

Both sides said Thursday they’ve made progress at the bargaining table but disagreements remain on big issues , such as class sizes and staffing.

“Today was a good day,” CTU Chief of Staff Jennifer Johnson said. “We’re making good progress.”

“Today was a good day,” CPS chief education officer LaTanya McDade said. “We’re encouraged after today’s back and forth at the table. We’re looking forward to what comes tomorrow. We’re hoping to get to a place where our students and teachers are back in the classrooms very soon.”

As of Friday, the strike has matched the length of the 2012 strike, which had kids out of school for seven days.

About 25,000 members of the Chicago Teachers Union went on strike Oct. 17, canceling school for more than 300,000 students. The union is expressing hope that classes could resume Monday, however, members will continue picketing until there is a deal.

Among those feeling the fallout are student-athletes, who under state rules may not be allowed to participate in upcoming state competitions in cross country, football and other sports if the strike continues.

That prompted legal action Thursday, as the parent of a sophomore cross country team member filed a request for a temporary restraining order in Cook County Court to allow the Jones College Prep team to compete in state playoffs this weekend. Kevin Sterling, who is an attorney, said some athletes had college scholarships on the line, and that the kids had become “collateral damage” in the dispute between CPS and the union.

The strike has also taken a toll on students who have to take college entrance exams. The ACT was supposed to be given to hundreds of students Saturday, but that has been postponed.

The CTU has planned another major rally for 2 p.m. Friday at Buckingham Fountain which may impact traffic on Columbus Drive and around Grant Park. There are also plans for a rally Saturday at Union Park.