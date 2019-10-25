Ben Sparaco and The New Effect deliver a soul-searching performance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ben Sparaco and The New Effect formed in 2017 when Florida-born singer, songwriter, and guitarist began playing with drummer Anthony Quirk and bassist Adam Discipio. Now based in the flourishing musical oasis of Nashville, TN, Ben and the band have maintained a massive touring schedule, cutting their teeth playing coast to coast in clubs, theaters, and festivals.

Sparaco spent his teen years making a name for himself in the jam scene of the southeast, having played with the likes of Oteil Burbridge (Dead and Company, The Allman Brothers Band), G. Love and Special Sauce, North Mississippi Allstars, and touring with Butch Trucks and The Freight train Band in 2016. After recording his 2016 release “Bring the Jubilee EP” with a Florida-based group of musicians, he moved to Nashville. There, he amassed a group of some of Nashville’s finest to record his debut solo record “Wooden” with producer Ross Holmes (Mumford and Sons, Bruce Hornsby, Warren Haynes), which also featured a guest appearance from Luther Dickinson.

After finalizing The New Effect’s powerful lineup with Berklee College of Music graduates Quirk and Discipio, Sparaco’s songwriting started drifting from his southern rock roots, showing indie rock, new wave, and pop influences, evident on the EP “Greetings, from Ben Sparaco and The New Effect” and the following 2018 single “Scared of The Dark.” With major support slots, festival appearances, and headlining shows across the U.S. in 2019, Ben Sparaco and The New Effect are ones to watch.

Ben Sparaco and The New Effect will perform at the Riverside Theater October 25 - 27.

For future shows and for more information on Ben Sparaco and The New Effect, visit bensparaco.com.