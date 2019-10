× Before Saturday rains – finally all Chicago area rivers below flood

Segments of the Rock and Pecatonica Rivers are still flowing near bankfull, but as of Friday morning all Chicago-area rivers in northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana are below flood for the first time in several weeks. Rises are likely to occur after projected rainfall Saturday that has the greatest amount, possibly an inch or more falling to the south and east of Chicago over the area where rivers are lowest, while about a quarter to half-inch rainfall is outlooked for locations west and north of Chicago.

The latest Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecast Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service follows: