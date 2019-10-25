Around Town visits Pier Pumpkin Lights

Halloween is around the corner and the ghastly webs of spooky season have engulfed Chicago. Navy Pier's free Halloween pop-up, Pumpkin Lights at Navy Pier, captures the season's fun and haunting aura through its themed activities and eye-catching light displays.

Pumpkin Lights at Navy Pier 

600 E Grand Ave

Chicago, IL 60611

October 1 – November 2

