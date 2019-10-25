Alyssa Rapp on New Book “Leadership & Life Hacks”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alyssa Rapp, a mom, wife, entrepreneur, executive, and an author. Balancing all the responsibilities that come with an incredibly busy life can be daunting. Alyssa Rapp knows better than anyone that sometimes we need shortcuts, work-arounds, and work-throughs to navigate the different spheres of everyday life. In other words: hacks. Leadership & Life Hacks is the perfect guidebook for anyone hungry to be more efficient and effective.

Alyssa takes you into the boardroom and into her own home, providing invaluable strategies for everything from leading a meeting with key stakeholders and managing a household, to answering emails and taking colleagues to rock concerts. Rapp joins in studio today to speak about the book and explains some of her hacks. You can meet Rapp November 3rd, at the The Book Stall.

Leadership & Life Hacks

The Book Stall

811 Elm Street, Winnetka

Sunday, November 3

2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

847-446-8880 or visit thebookstall.com