Adopt-A-Pet: Illinois Doberman Rescue Plus

Posted 11:03 AM, October 25, 2019, by

Jessie Kasper and Ali Evanson with Illinois Doberman Rescue Plus

https://www.ildoberescue.com

Event:

December 15, 2019 Bears vs Packers viewing party benefiting IDR+ at Brauer House in Lombard, IL. $10 tickets at the door, silent auction items, wine pull, freebies for attendees and more! 10% of your food bill gets donated back to IDR+ courtesy of Brauer House. Come eat and drink for a good cause! Address of the event is 1000 N. Rohlwing Rd., #13, Lombard, IL 60148

Doors open 11:00 a.m., game at 12:00 p.m.

https://www.brauerhouse.com/

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.