× Adopt-A-Pet: Illinois Doberman Rescue Plus

Jessie Kasper and Ali Evanson with Illinois Doberman Rescue Plus

https://www.ildoberescue.com

Event:

December 15, 2019 Bears vs Packers viewing party benefiting IDR+ at Brauer House in Lombard, IL. $10 tickets at the door, silent auction items, wine pull, freebies for attendees and more! 10% of your food bill gets donated back to IDR+ courtesy of Brauer House. Come eat and drink for a good cause! Address of the event is 1000 N. Rohlwing Rd., #13, Lombard, IL 60148

Doors open 11:00 a.m., game at 12:00 p.m.

https://www.brauerhouse.com/