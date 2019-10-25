ACT postponed for 500 students Saturday as teachers strike goes on

CHICAGO — ACT exams that were scheduled to take place at multiple Chicago Public Schools locations this weekend have been postponed as the teachers strike continues.

The exam, which is no longer required for Illinois high school students, was supposed to be given to about 500 students Saturday at multiple CPS buildings, according to the Chicago Tribune.

A CPS official told the Tribune that many of the proctors hired by ACT to oversee the exams are teachers who are on strike.

The cancelation may also affect non-CPS students who signed up for the exam at a CPS school.

The ACT is still accepted by many four-year colleges along with the SAT.

Early decision applications for colleges are due Nov. 1, which may concern students who were planning to apply by that deadline.