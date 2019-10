Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARY, Ind. — Three people died after a house fire in Gary.

The fire broke out around 11 a.m. Friday at a home near 20th Avenue and Noble Street.

A man who was at the scene said the three victims were his 53-year-old mother, his 33-year-old brother and believes the third person was his cousin who was in her 20s.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

No further information was provided.