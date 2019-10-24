Piglet, the deaf blind pink puppy becomes a role model for tolerance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Piglet, the deaf blind pink puppy was rescued from a hoarding situation in Georgia along with his mother and 3 litter mates. He is a Dachshund Chihuahua mix, and the product of two dapple colored parents. Dapple to dapple breeding results in a 25% chance of each puppy being "double dapple". This double dapple color pattern is linked to congenital ear and eye defects that may result in partially or completely deaf/blind puppies. Piglet is deaf and blind.

Melissa Shapiro is a small animal house call veterinarian in Fairfield County CT. Her Visiting Vet Service has provided custom individualized care to dogs and cats, and their people, for over 28 years. Dr. Shapiro graduated from Purdue University School of Veterinary Medicine. She went on to complete an internship at the Animal Medical Center in New York City followed by a residency in small animal medicine at the University of Pennsylvania Veterinary School. Dr. Shapiro is a life long animal welfare advocate. Through her veterinary practice she works with dog, cat, and wild animal rescue groups.

In March of 2017 Melissa and her husband Warren agreed to foster a tiny 1 pound deaf blind dachshund chihuahua mix puppy who had been rescued from a hoarding situation in Georgia. They weren’t planning on keeping Piglet because they already had their own pack of 6 rescued dogs. Piglet had different plans and after 2 months of searching, Piglet made it clear that he was already home.

Despite his profound disabilities, Piglet has a beautiful quality of life. He faces his challenges with a positive attitude, now known as A Piglet Mindset.

Through his social media pages Piglet has become an educator, fundraiser, and an inspiration to children and adults. His Piglet Mindset Educational Outreach Program is making its way into classrooms all around the world.

Visit pinkpigletpuppy.org to learn more about Piglet.