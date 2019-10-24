SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A wide-ranging federal corruption investigation has apparently not yet reached the Illinois House of Representatives.

WGN Investigates sent a Freedom of Information Act request to the clerk of the Illinois house. The request was for copies of law enforcement subpoenas sent since January 1. But the clerk said the Illinois House has not been subpoenaed.

Speaker Mike Madigan controls the chamber and much of the machinery of state government and democratic politics. Federal agents reportedly did name Madigan in a search warrant executed at the City Club this summer as part of a probe into com ed’s lobbying practices.

WGN Investigates asked Madigan’s spokesperson whether the speaker’s political or personal offices have received subpoenas. He said he’d pass along the question. At this time, there was no response.