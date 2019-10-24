× Midday Fix: Chicken Pelau

Chef Shorne Benjamin

Shorne Benjamin Instagram: @chefshorne

http://www.stlucia.org

Recipe:

CHICKEN PELAU

Ingredients

2 pounds of boneless and skinless chicken thigh, cut up in 1-inch pieces

4 pimento peppers, minced (or 2 Jalapeños)

2 cloves of garlic

2 sprigs of scallions

1 tablespoon of white sugar

1 tablespoon of blended oil or vegetable oil

2 cups of white rice, uncooked

1 medium onion, diced

2 carrots, peeled and diced

1 can of pigeon peas (or any bean of your choice)

1 bay leaf

1 sprig of fresh thyme

2 allspice pearls

2 cups of vegetable stock (can substitute water but will have less flavor)

1 can of coconut milk

1 scotch bonnet pepper, minced

Fresh parsley, chopped up

Salt and black pepper to taste

Optional: Avocado Mayo

1 avocado

Juice from one lime

1 cup Kewpie mayonnaise

Put peeled and diced avocado, lime, and mayonnaise in a blender and blend until smooth. Reserve in a squeeze bottle.

Preparation for marinating the chicken

Blend pimento peppers (or Jalapeño substitute), garlic and scallions (in a food processor or blender). Coat the chicken generously with the mixture, then cover or seal in a ziplock bag, and refrigerate overnight or for 20 mins before cooking time.

Pelau Preparation

Start by caramelizing the sugar: bring a Dutch pot or medium-sized stockpot to medium heat, then add oil and sugar. Watch the pot carefully. Once the sugar starts to brown (caramelize), but before it begins to smoke and/or harden, add the chicken to the pot. Coat the chicken with the caramelized sugar and sauté.

Once coated, add the rice, onion, carrots, pigeon peas, bay leaf, thyme and allspice pearls to the pot. Add salt and pepper to taste. Sauté for 2 minutes, then pour in 2 cups of vegetables stock (or water substitute), one can of coconut milk and the scotch bonnet pepper.

Cover the rice mixture and allow to steam for 20 mins until rice is cooked.

Arrange the pelau on a plate and garnish with avocado mayo and chopped parsley.