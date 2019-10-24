Mentalist Sidney Friedman spooks anchors with mind-blowing trick live on WGN Morning News

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The longest-running Halloween show in Chicago returns for its 21st consecutive year (all at the same venue) this October with internationally acclaimed “musical mentalist” Sidney Friedman’s interactive "Mind Shivers" show of chilling telepathy, ESP, piano virtuosity, his exclusive music mind reading, and overall general merriment. This is your opportunity to send shivers up your mind.

Sidney says, “What makes MIND SHIVERS super enticing is it’s a highly interactive show with fewer than 100 seats, so every seat is a good one. This is an opportunity for you to be up-close for a mind reading experience.”

In addition to his telepathy, ESP, premonition, future reading, and psychological illusions, the "Mind Shivers" audiences experience Sidney’s exceptional music ability. A composer and classically trained pianist, Sidney is known around the globe for his unique skill of having someone privately think of a random song , then he psychically senses their tune and plays it on the piano! He can do this feat of “Music Mindreading” multiple times with many people from the audience, all building into exquisite performances on the keyboard.

For more information, visit http://www.SidneyFriedman.com