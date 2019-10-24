Lunchbreak: Harvest Squash Bisque
Justin Large, VP of culinary operations at Left Coast Food, and co-founder of Pilot Light
Event:
Pilot Light’s Feed Your Mind Gala
Presented by The Spice House
November 1, 2019
Rockwell on the River
3057 N. Rockwell St., Chicago
6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
For more info: http://feedyourmindgala.org/
+
Left Coast locations:
https://www.leftcoastfood.com/
LINCOLN PARK
2878 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
RIVER NORTH
717 N Wells St
Chicago, IL 60654
THE LOOP
151 N Franklin St
Chicago, IL 60606
Recipe:
Harvest Squash Bisque
YIELD AMOUNT: 4 servings
INGREDIENTS:
5 cups Roasted Butternut Squash
1/4 cup Shallots, chopped
1.5 tsp Garlic, chopped
1.5 tsp Fresh ginger, chopped
1/4 cup EVOO
1.5 tsp Kosher salt
1 quart Water
FINISHING INGREDIENTS:
1 cup coconut milk
2 cups Water
1.5 tsp Kosher Salt
2 Tbsp Maple Syrup
1/8 tsp Cayenne pepper
1/8 tsp Cinnamon, ground
PROCEDURES:
- In a large saucepot, combine shallot, garlic, ginger and oil. Sweat over medium heat. 5 minutes. Stir often.
- Add Squash and 1.5 teaspoons salt. Stir to combine. Cook 5 more minutes, stirring often.
- Add 1 quart water, stir well. Simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Remove from heat, puree with immersion blender until smooth.
- Whisk in the finishing ingredients. Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary.
- Cool soup in an ice bath until cold. Serve it hot for service.
Cashew Cacao Dukkah
YIELD AMOUNT: 1 quart
INGREDIENTS:
1 cup Cashews, roasted salted
1/2 cup Cacao nibs
1/4 cup Coriander seed
2 Tbsp Sesame seeds, toasted
1 Tbsp Zahtar
1 Tbsp Fennel seed
1 tsp Cinnamon, ground
1 Tbsp EVOO
PROCEDURES:
- Combine, cashews, coriander, and fennel seed in the food processor. Pulse until you have a coarse mixture.
- Add the coarse cashew mixture to the medium mixing bowl. Add the remaining dry ingredients to the bowl.
- Add the blended oil to the dry ingredients in the bowl. Whisk until well combined.
- The dukkah is a garnish for the top. 1 tablespoon per serving.