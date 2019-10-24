Lunchbreak: Harvest Squash Bisque

Justin Large, VP of culinary operations at Left Coast Food, and co-founder of Pilot Light

Event:

Pilot Light’s Feed Your Mind Gala

Presented by The Spice House

November 1, 2019

Rockwell on the River

3057 N. Rockwell St., Chicago

6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

For more info:   http://feedyourmindgala.org/

https://pilotlightchefs.org/

Left Coast locations:

https://www.leftcoastfood.com/

LINCOLN PARK
2878 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL 60657

RIVER NORTH
717 N Wells St
Chicago, IL 60654

THE LOOP
151 N Franklin St
Chicago, IL 60606

Recipe:

Harvest Squash Bisque

YIELD AMOUNT: 4 servings

 INGREDIENTS:

5 cups Roasted Butternut Squash

1/4 cup Shallots, chopped

1.5 tsp Garlic, chopped

1.5 tsp Fresh ginger, chopped

1/4 cup EVOO

1.5 tsp Kosher salt

1 quart Water

 FINISHING INGREDIENTS:

1 cup coconut milk

2 cups Water

1.5 tsp Kosher Salt

2 Tbsp Maple Syrup

1/8 tsp Cayenne pepper

1/8 tsp Cinnamon, ground

PROCEDURES:

  1. In a large saucepot, combine shallot, garlic, ginger and oil. Sweat over medium heat. 5 minutes. Stir often.
  2. Add Squash and 1.5 teaspoons salt. Stir to combine. Cook 5 more minutes, stirring often.
  3. Add 1 quart water, stir well. Simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  4. Remove from heat, puree with immersion blender until smooth.
  5. Whisk in the finishing ingredients. Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary.
  6. Cool soup in an ice bath until cold. Serve it hot for service.

 

 Cashew Cacao Dukkah

YIELD AMOUNT: 1 quart

 INGREDIENTS:

1 cup Cashews, roasted salted

1/2 cup Cacao nibs

1/4 cup Coriander seed

2 Tbsp Sesame seeds, toasted

1 Tbsp Zahtar

1 Tbsp Fennel seed

1 tsp Cinnamon, ground

1 Tbsp EVOO

PROCEDURES:

  1. Combine, cashews, coriander, and fennel seed in the food processor. Pulse until you have a coarse mixture.
  2. Add the coarse cashew mixture to the medium mixing bowl. Add the remaining dry ingredients to the bowl.
  3. Add the blended oil to the dry ingredients in the bowl. Whisk until well combined.
  4. The dukkah is a garnish for the top. 1 tablespoon per serving.
