Lawyer says resolution being discussed for AJ Freund’s father
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — The lawyer for a man accused in the killing of his young son met with prosecutors and a judge Thursday.
The Chicago Tribune reports the attorney for Andrew Freund Sr.. 60, said they are discussing a resolution regarding the charges against Freund.
Prosecutors say 5-year-old AJ Fruend’s parents beat him then buried his body in a shallow grave in April.
Freund Sr. and the boy’s mother, JoAnn Cunningham, 36, are charged with murder and other crimes.
According to the Tribune, Freund Sr.’s attorney and the state’s attorney said no offer has been made at the point and they will meet again Tuesday.