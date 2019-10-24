× Lawyer says resolution being discussed for AJ Freund’s father

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — The lawyer for a man accused in the killing of his young son met with prosecutors and a judge Thursday.

The Chicago Tribune reports the attorney for Andrew Freund Sr.. 60, said they are discussing a resolution regarding the charges against Freund.

Prosecutors say 5-year-old AJ Fruend’s parents beat him then buried his body in a shallow grave in April.

Freund Sr. and the boy’s mother, JoAnn Cunningham, 36, are charged with murder and other crimes.