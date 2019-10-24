Home intruder dies after confronted by someone inside home on West Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A man is dead after he broke into an apartment in the city's Austin neighborhood.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment above Gigi’s Food Mart convenience store, in the 5000 block of West Chicago Avenue.

The owner, Marcellus Brown, said he wasn't home at the time of the incident but said his brother was sleeping at his apartment when a man came in through the back window and confronted the intruder.

A physical altercation ensued between the two. Police said the intruder, identified by the medical examiner as 51-year-old Derek Carson, bit the man on the arm, scratched him and used a stun gun on him.

Police said Carson died at the scene of unspecified injuries. The medical examiner said Carson's cause of death was asphyxia by compression of the neck during the altercation.

Brown's brother was treated at West Suburban Medical Center and was released. Police said he is not facing any charges.