Gulf storm to unleash rains here Saturday afternoon/night; expeditious clear-out Sunday then quiet open next week; season’s strongest cool push yet could change that mid-week; threat of possibly windy Halloween storm being monitored

Posted 11:05 PM, October 24, 2019, by
