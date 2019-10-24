FeedonThis: From soccer to football, a day of predictions on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - During the fall, Thursday nights are traditionally the Sports Feed in which Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman give their picks for the upcoming week of football.

That was no different this week, but there was a bit of a twist.

The guys also gave their pick for the Chicago Red Stars-North Carolina Courage NWSL Championship Match on Sunday.

Their selections were part of #FeedonThis from the show and you can watch that pick in the video above.



When it came to the Bears' pick, Jarrett decided to use a little bit of reverse psychology to help out the home team.

See what he chose to select along with Josh in the video above.



Like usual, the guys also picked their winners for the local college football games, including the match-up in Ann Arbor between Notre Dame and Michigan.

See who they selected in the video above.