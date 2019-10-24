Expungement trial for Chicago officers involved in Laquan McDonald case

From left: Officer Joseph Walsh, Officer Thomas Gaffney and Chicago police Detective David March, who was the lead investigator into Laquan McDonald's shooting.

CHICAGO — Three current and former Chicago police officers will be in court Thursday, in hopes of getting all charges related to the Laquan McDonald case expunged from their records.

Earlier this year, a Cook County judge found former Detective David March, former Officer Joe Walsh, and current Officer Thomas Gaffney were found not guilty of conspiring to lie on police reports and cover-up for Jason Van Dyke.

The judge said at the time the prosecutor’s case was weak and full of speculation.

