CPS football players will try to meet with Mayor Lightfoot Friday

CHICAGO — The Chicago teachers’ strike has put an abrupt end to the sports season for many Chicago Public School athletes.

On Friday, some football players plan to share their disappointment with Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Eight public league football teams have lost a chance to compete in the state playoffs because of the strike.

If the strike isn’t settled by Oct. 29, another 18 teams could be forced to forfeit state playoff games.

Some seniors and their coaches are worried they will lose college scholarships.

A group of public league football players will head to City Hall in hopes of talking to the mayor.

The Illinois High School Association has turned down a request by CPS athletes to appeal a rule the forces striking school teams to forfeit.

Lawyers were heading to court Thursday afternoon to ask a judge for an emergency injunction that would allow the teams to play.