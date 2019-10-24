Chicago police squad car strikes pedestrian in Fuller Park
CHICAGO — A Chicago police squad car struck and seriously injured a pedestrian crossing the street in the Fuller Park neighborhood.
The incident happened around 7 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West 47th Street as pedestrians exited a bus and began crossing the street against the light.
According to police, an unmarked squad car swerved to avoid hitting the pedestrians, but struck a 26-year-old man in the crosswalk.
The man was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious but stable condition.
The Major Investigation Unit is investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
41.809142 -87.630798