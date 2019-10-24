× Calls for Sinai Health System to keep Holy Cross Hospital open

CHICAGO — Holy Cross Hospital workers and community leaders called on Sinai Health System on Thursday to keep the Southwest Side hospital open.

Due to financial challenges, Sinai announced earlier this week the hospital will temporarily suspend OB-GYN services beginning Nov. 1.

Maternity care and neonatal services will continue at Mount Sinai.

The hospital will also consolidate its two critical care units, from two 20-bed units to one 10-bed unit.