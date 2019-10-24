× Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky keeps his attitude & demeanor the same as he tries to improve

LAKE FOREST – About two months ago, it was thought that he may finally be the one to bring consistent success to the Chicago Bears offense.

Many weren’t sure if Mitchell Trubisky was going to be great, but with a year under his belt in the Matt Nagy offense, there was an expectation that there would be significant growth from 2018 to 2019.

That simply hasn’t happened, and because of that, this potential franchise quarterback is on a bit of a hot seat after just six games of the season. It’s a pressure that’s warranted, considering his inability to get anything going on offense during his first four full games of the season.

Trubisky has a rating of 82.8, throwing for just 839 yards and five touchdowns compared to two interceptions. Most of those numbers are near the bottom of the league for quarterbacks, and his inability to get it going has been apart of the unit’s struggles early, one in which they’ve averaged just over 18 points per game.

His performance against the Saints, which was boosted by a pair of garbage time touchdowns, has earned scorn from those both locally and nationally. Missed throws and a bad read on a first half RPO have been scrutinized heavily as many wonder if Trubisky will ever be the team’s franchise quarterback.

It’s chatter that Trubisky is trying to distance himself from ahead of the Bears’ seventh game of the season against the Chargers on Sunday. While the narrative around him has changed around Halas Hall, he’s doing his best to keep his approach steady this week.

“Be the same person,” said Trubisky of his role of being a leader for the Bears’ offense and the team. “I think my teammates respect the way I come to work everyday, how much I push them, how much I care about this team and this offense and they know how much work I’ve put into this.

“Just be the same person, make sure I’m pushing guys and make sure that we continue to believe in the process and that we can be the offense we know we can be.”

But he’ll have to switch his own process to reach the level he must reach to get the Bears’ offense to their peak form. Missing a wide open Taylor Gabriel on a 3rd-and-5 in the first quarter or making a bad read on an RPO that led to a sack in the second that forced the Bears to kick a field goal were glaring errors he was asked about at his new conference this week.

Head coach Matt Nagy even said early this week that Trubisky’s footwork led to some of his errant plays during the week. Trubisky said he’s doing what he can to “simulate the pocket” during practices, but the true growth for him comes during real games, and missing essentially two contests doesn’t help.

“Obviously the game reps are the best, and being out a couple of weeks definitely showed that I wasn’t as comfortable as I usually am in the pocket, and a couple of times I did the wrong drop and sometimes there’s ‘happy feet’; sometimes moving, looking for that run when I didn’t need to and they did a good job of just keeping me in the pocket and not letting me get outside or find those running lanes. I was doing too much with my feet.

“So just calm them down this week, really drill to get a lot of footwork on the drops and just making sure I’m going the right place with the football.”

That would be a start to get back to a good place for the Bears offense and the quarterback.