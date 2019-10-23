Sound art show at University of Chicago inspires passersby to stop and listen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A new art show at the University of Chicago is encouraging students to put down the phone, take out their ear buds and just listen.

The Chicago Sound Show features the work of nine artists at unique locations, including passageways and common spaces on the Hyde Park campus.

“Having experienced sound art, you then walk around and hear sound everywhere and wonder… is that intentional sound?” said Laura Steward, the curator of public art at the University of Chicago.

Collaborators include Experimental Sound Studio, Walter Kitundu Andy Slater and Katherine Young. The show runs through December 29.

WGN's Gaynor Hall and photojournalist Michael D’Angelo have the story.