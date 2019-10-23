Progressive alderman react to Lightfoot budget message

CHICAGO–Progressive aldermen who were swept into office with Mayor Lori Lightfoot in 2019 are reacting to the mayor’s first budget message.

During a rally with striking teachers outside the Thompson Center Wednesday, 31st Ward Ald. Rossana Rodriguez said she was disappointed that Lightfoot isn’t seeking a reinstatement of the corporate “head tax” to help cut the budget deficit.

Members of the city’s progressive wing also want to see more money in the budget for homeless and mental health services.