Portillo’s opening pop-up experience at Woodfield Mall

Posted 8:29 AM, October 23, 2019, by


CHICAGO – Portillo's is coming to the Woodfield Mall with its first ever pop-up shop.

The food chain will have interactive exhibits, including a giant onion ring swing and a hot dog sofa. There will be a French Fry Room with life-sized plush French fries and "cheese sauce" dripping from the ceiling.

Customers will be able to dress up in costumes replicating Portillo's Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and chopped salads. They'll be able to snap pictures in those costumes inside photo booths.

There will be Portillo's-themed items for sale, as well as whole chocolate cakes and pre-packaged Italian beef kits – though menu items will not be available.

The pop-up opens at the Woodfield Mall on Nov. 6 and runs through Dec. 31.

