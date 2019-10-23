Mike Rowe wants to change perceptions and stereotypes around blue-collar work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mike Rowe is a host, narrator, executive producer, spokesman, and best-selling author. Known primarily for creating Discovery Channel’s iconic series, Dirty Jobs, Rowe has traveled to all 50 states and worked as an apprentice on over 300 different jobs.

Since then, he’s hosted Somebody’s Gotta Do It for TBN and "Returning the Favor" for Facebook. He also writes and narrates "The Way I Heard It," the #1 short-form podcast in America.

His new book, similarly titled "The Way I Heard It," presents a delightfully entertaining, seriously fascinating collection of his favorite episodes from his short-form podcast, along with a host of personal memories, ruminations, and insights.

Rowe also features 35 mysteries “for the curious mind with a short attention span" in his book. Each mystery is a fascinating tale about someone you know, filled with facts that you don’t. Movie stars, presidents, bloody do-gooders, and villains—they’re all here, waiting to shake your hand, hoping you’ll remember them. Delivered with Rowe’s signature blend of charm, wit, and ingenuity, their stories are part of a larger mosaic—a memoir full of surprising revelations, sharp observations, and intimate, behind-the-scenes moments drawn from Rowe’s own remarkable life and career. It’s a captivating must-read.

Adding to his vitae, as CEO of the mikeroweWORKS Foundation, Rowe has led the effort to close America’s widening skills gap and facilitated the granting of millions of dollars in work ethic scholarships.

To stay up to date on Rowe's projects and to purchase his book, visit mikerowe.com.