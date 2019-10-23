× Midday Fix: Details on the 7th Annual Brushes With Cancer Art Exhibition & Gala

Gudrun Snyder is a Twist Out Cancer Board Member, and the Co-Chair for the Seventh Annual Brushes With Cancer Program in Chicago. She is also a breast cancer survivor and was an Inspiration in the 2017 Brushes With Cancer program.

The Brushes With Cancer art exhibition and gala will be held on the evening of Saturday, November 2 at Moonlight Studios, 1446 West Kinzie Street, in Chicago (6:00 p.m VIP, 7:00 p.m. GA). Guests will be treated to an evening centered on art, entertainment, storytelling, hope, inspiration, and survivorship.

Brushes With Cancer is a unique celebration of survivorship and hope that pairs those touched by cancer, referred to as Inspirations, with accomplished artists working in a variety of mediums. Those touched by cancer share their ‘twist on cancer’ – stories, feelings and experiences – with the artist, which serves as the inspiration for a unique piece of art that reflects on someone’s personal journey with cancer.

The artwork will be auctioned online in the weeks leading up to Brushes With Cancer in Chicago as well as on the night of the event. All of the proceeds from art sales are reinvested into Brushes with Cancer, helping to bring this program to more people around the world.

https://twistoutcancer.org/brushes/chicago/

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/brushes-with-cancer-chicago-2019-tickets-61055681186

https://twistoutcancer.org/