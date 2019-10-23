× Lunchbreak: Caramel Apple Harvest Cookies

Kristen Tomlan – Founder & CEO of DO, Cookie Dough Confections Author of Hello, Cookie Dough

DŌ, Cookie Dough Confections

550 LaGuardia Place

New York, NY 10012

http://www.cookiedonyc.com

Kristen’s book signing in Chicago on October 24th at 6:30 P.M. at Williams Sonoma (1550 N. Fremont Street, Chicago)

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hello-cookie-dough-book-launch-party-at-williams-sonoma-lincoln-park-tickets-70866548755

Caramel Apple Harvest

MAKES 35 scoops // TIME ’TIL DOUGH 20 minutes // TIME ’TIL COOKIES 2 hours 35 minutes

The best part of autumn in New York is apple picking. Apple picking is a family tradition that dates back to before I can remember. Every September we’d spend a day in the orchard picking apples and spend the next few months attempting to eat them all. Every year when it starts to feel chilly out, I grab a bunch of girlfriends and head to New York’s best upstate farms to continue the tradition. Whether you’ve picked them yourself, or picked them up from the grocery store, with this dough you’ll need only two apples from your haul to be ready for fall!

11/2 cups oats (if you’re making this gluten-free, check that the oats also are gluten-free!)

1 cup plus 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

2 apples

1 cup Sprite

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 stick (8 tablespoons) unsalted butter, at room temperature

1/4 cup granulated sugar

3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons brown sugar

1/4 cup pasteurized egg whites, at room temperature

1 tablespoon vanilla extract cup caramel bits

1/4 cup cinnamon chips

Instructions:

// In a food processor or blender, pulse the oats 3 or 4 times, until they have a roughly chopped consistency. The oats shouldn’t be as fine as flour but should be visibly chopped, about a quarter of the size of whole oats.

Heat-treat the oats by placing them in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high for 30 seconds at a time, stirring after each interval. Stir well to make sure none of the flour burns (microwaves have those tricky hot spots). Use an instant-read thermometer to test the flour in several places to make sure it has reached 165°F throughout. If you get a lower reading in one area, just stir and heat for an additional 30 seconds until it’s all ready! Let cool completely.

// Place the flour in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high for 30 seconds at a time, stirring after each interval. Stir well to make sure none of the flour burns (microwaves have those tricky hot spots). Use an instant-read thermometer to test the flour in several places to make sure it has reached 165°F throughout. If you get a lower reading in one area, just stir and heat for an additional 30 seconds until it’s all ready! If some flour sticks to the sides of the bowl just leave it there. Break up any chunks and let cool completely. (Insiders hint: DŌ sells their own Heat-Treated Flour so you can buy their safe-to-eat flour and skip this step! Visit cookiedonyc.com for more!)

// While the oats and flour cool, core and dice the apples, then fully submerge them in the cup of Sprite to soak.

// Once the oats have cooled completely, in a medium bowl, whisk together the oats, heat-treated flour, cornstarch, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt. Set aside.

// In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter on medium speed until smooth and creamy, about 2 minutes. Add the granulated and brown sugars and mix on medium until light and fluffy; about 4 minutes will do the trick. Use a rubber spatula to scrape the bowl. Add the egg whites and vanilla and mix until fully incorporated, about 2 minutes.

// Add half of the flour mixture and mix on low just until the powdery texture of the flour disappears, about 15 seconds. Immediately add the rest of the flour mixture and mix until combined. Scrape the bowl and mix a final 15 seconds.

// Remove the bowl from the mixer and use a rubber spatula to fold in the caramel bits and cinnamon chips.

// Drain the apples and arrange in a single layer on paper towels. Pat the apples dry, then fold into the dough.

// Let’s grab a spoon and live apple-y ever after.

// If you want to bake, transfer your cookie dough to an airtight container or press a piece of plastic wrap onto the top of the cookie dough. Place in the refrigerator to chill for 24 hours. If you can’t stand to wait, place in the freezer for at least 2 hours. (This step helps your cookies hold their shape and gives you that nice gooey cookie center, so don’t skip it!)

// Once the dough is chilled, preheat the oven to 350°F. Line rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. Use a cookie scoop to portion cold dough onto the baking sheets, leaving about 3 inches between scoops.

// For soft-baked, gooey cookies, bake for 9 to 11 minutes, until the edges are lightly golden and the centers are just set. Check halfway through baking to ensure your cookies are cooking evenly. Rotate the baking sheet if needed. For crispier cookies, keep them in the oven for an additional 2 to 3 minutes, until the edges are golden brown.

// Remove from the oven and let cool on the baking sheets for 5 minutes.

// Enjoy warm or transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Kristen’s TIP // Using Sprite to keep apples from browning is one of my favorite tricks. Sprite has all the anti-gross-brown-spots power of lemon juice, without the acidic flavor.