Joe Mantegna and Ronnie Marmo on Lenny Bruce’s Legacy and Their New Show

Written by and Starring Ronnie Marmo as Lenny Bruce and Directed by Joe Mantegna; hot off its critically acclaimed, sold-out Los Angeles and Off-Broadway engagements, the Chicago premiere of “I’m Not a Comedian…I’m Lenny Bruce” will come to the Royal George Theatre (1641 N. Halsted) Oct. 23 – Dec. 1 Directed by multi award-winning actor and director Joe Mantegna and produced in partnership with Lenny Bruce’s daughter Kitty Bruce, “I’m Not A Comedian…I’m Lenny Bruce” stars Ronnie Marmo and brilliantly chronicles the life and death of the most controversial comedian of all time.

Ronnie and Joe speak about Lenny Bruce's legacy and share their thoughts on his trailblazing influence today with us in WGN studios.

For tickets and more information, please visit here.