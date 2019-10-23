Franklin Vanderbilt, Drummer of The Lenny Kravitz Band, Plays Live and Shares Pieces of His Story

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Franklin Vanderbilt, lead drummer of the Lenny Kravitz band and Chicago Native joins us in WGN studios and answers questions about his roots in Chicago and how he came to be drummer he is today. Vanderbilt attended Carl Shurz Highschool and as a product of a CPS school he’s been extremely troubled to read about the plight’s of our city’s youth from afar and is hoping to open his own performing arts school here in Chicago in the old Goldblatt School building on the west side (which he also attended). A young and seasoned musician, Franklin continues to focus on his music through songwriting, singing and composition of original music. Franklin embraces the same passion he brings to the stage in his daily celebration of life. Learn more about Franklin Vanderbilt here.