Franklin Vanderbilt, lead drummer of the Lenny Kravitz band and Chicago Native joins us in WGN studios and answers questions about his roots in Chicago and how he came to be drummer he is today. Vanderbilt attended Carl Shurz Highschool and as a product of a CPS school he’s been extremely troubled to read about the plight’s of our city’s youth from afar and is hoping to open his own performing arts school here in Chicago in the old Goldblatt School building on the west side (which he also attended). A young and seasoned musician, Franklin continues to focus on his music through songwriting, singing and composition of original music. Franklin embraces the same passion he brings to the stage in his daily celebration of life. Learn more about Franklin Vanderbilt here.
Franklin Vanderbilt, Drummer of The Lenny Kravitz Band, Plays Live and Shares Pieces of His Story
-
Student stabbed, another student in custody at East Leyden High School in Franklin Park
-
Cream drummer Ginger Baker dies at 80
-
Man charged in murder of Chicago fire lieutenant’s son denied bail
-
Joe Mantegna and Ronnie Marmo on Lenny Bruce’s Legacy and Their New Show
-
Family sues CPS, says 9-year-old was kicked out of school on cold winter day
-
-
Chris Kraft, NASA’s first flight director, dies at 95
-
How a WWII veteran survived the bombing of the USS Franklin
-
‘Explain how this isn’t racist’: Penn State football player receives letter criticizing dreadlocks
-
Gospel Artist Gene Moore performs live!
-
Founder apologizes after tweets show her cutting dreadlocks of teens in Chicago program chosen for NFL donation
-
-
Illinois members of Congress hold gun violence hearing
-
Abbey Road endures more traffic mayhem as Beatles fans mark last album’s 50th anniversary
-
How a kid from Kenosha became the first ‘Barber of the Bears’