Fast-moving disturbance lifting out of the Gulf States threatens Saturday p.m. rain—but sun’s back for Sunday’s Bears game; big changes next week: season’s chilliest air hits mid-week—could bring Wed night/Thur. flurries
-
Stellar fall week to turn stormy, then cold
-
Sun, wind highlight upcoming work week
-
Mild weather lasts the week but then a drop in temps
-
Sunny and cool Monday, quiet but chilly week ahead
-
Rain likely and cooler weather last half of the week
-
-
Cloudy skies, cooler temps until mid-week
-
Rain expected this weekend, temps in 70s throughout week
-
Summer weather returns next week
-
Warm Monday, temperatures in the 80s and humid this week
-
Chilliest fall days ahead, flurries possible next week
-
-
Windy with storms possible mid week
-
Temperature swings from 80s down to 60s next week
-
Warm and humid week ahead as summer heat sticks around