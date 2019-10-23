City urges commuters to use CTA ahead of downtown CTU rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Chicago Department of Transportation is urging commuters to use mass transit on Wednesday morning due to a planned Chicago Teacher’s Union march.

CTU members are planning to gather at four locations at 8 a.m. and march to City Hall:

311 S Wacker Park (Jackson/Wacker)

Swisshotel (near Wacker/Columbus)

D’Angelo Park (Harrison/Franklin)

Millennium Park (Randolph/Michigan)

Activists plan to meet outside City Hall around 9 a.m., ahead of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s budget address at 10 a.m. A rally will follow at 11 a.m. outside the Thompson Center (Randolph/Clark).

The city says commuters can expect rolling street closures on Randolph, Washington, Clark, LaSalle, Franklin and Wacker Drive. The Chicago Police Department says to expect significant traffic delays due to the rotating road closures.

Commuters should consider taking CTA or Metra trains to avoid getting caught in street closures.

Additional officers will be deployed and police expect traffic to be impacted until early afternoon.

Additional officers being deployed downtown to ensure our teachers & commuters are safe during this morning's rally at City Hall. #CPDMedia car will also be on hand to provide traffic updates to help navigate around the Loop. We expect traffic to be impacted until early afternoon pic.twitter.com/YJgjtBr1ih — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) October 23, 2019