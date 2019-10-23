× Chicago police union board votes “no confidence” in top cop

CHICAGO — Chicago’s Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 board of directors has given police superintendent Eddie Johnson a vote of “no confidence.” An FOP spokesperson says Johnson’s decision to skip President Donald Trump’s speech to the International Association of Chiefs of Police this coming Monday in Chicago was “the last straw.”

Johnson has been under fire in recent days after WGN Investigates was first to report the superintendent was found slumped over in his vehicle late at night last week. The superintendent blamed a change in medication for feeling drowsy but later told the mayor he had consumed several drinks at dinner. Responding officers did not conduct a field sobriety test and allowed Johnson to drive himself home.

On Tuesday, the police department announced Johnson would not attend Monday’s speech by Trump “because the values of the people of Chicago are more important than anything he would have to say.”

Reporters repeatedly questioned Johnson about last week’s incident ahead of Wednesday’s budget address by Mayor Lori Lightfoot. “You all have been working with me for four years… all I’m asking is wait until after [the investigation] is done and we’ll answer,” Johnson said.