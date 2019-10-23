Audarshia Townsend is back with modern supper club recommendations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Audarshia Townsend, managing editor of Chicago's Best Restaurants, returned to the Morning News desk to share five destinations in Chicago which highlight the modern supper club experience.

The following are Townsend's recommended supper club spots:

Cherry Circle Room (12 S Michigan Ave, Loop)

Club 77 (77 W Wacker Dr, Loop)

Good Fortune (2528 N California Ave, Logan Square)

Kit Kat Lounge & Supper Club (3700 N Halsted St, Lakeview)

St. Clair Supper Club (951 W Fulton Market, lower level, Fulton Market District)

For more information on the Windy City’s hottest destinations to dine and drink, follow Townsend on twitter and Instagram @iamaudarshia or visit chicagosbestrestaurant.com