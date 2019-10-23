Audarshia Townsend is back with modern supper club recommendations

Posted 11:40 AM, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 11:42AM, October 23, 2019
Audarshia Townsend, managing editor of Chicago's Best Restaurants, returned to the Morning News desk to share five destinations in Chicago which highlight the modern supper club experience.

The following are Townsend's recommended supper club spots:

Cherry Circle Room (12 S Michigan Ave, Loop)
Club 77 (77 W Wacker Dr, Loop)
Good Fortune (2528 N California Ave, Logan Square)
Kit Kat Lounge & Supper Club (3700 N Halsted St, Lakeview)
St. Clair Supper Club (951 W Fulton Market, lower level, Fulton Market District)

 

For more information on the Windy City’s hottest destinations to dine and drink, follow Townsend on twitter and Instagram @iamaudarshia or visit chicagosbestrestaurant.com

