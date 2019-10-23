× A roller coaster season opener goes against the Bulls in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – There were a few promises the Bulls made before the start of their third rebuilding season. They promised to share the ball more, play better defense, and generally be more entertaining as they attempt to move up in the Eastern Conference.

At least one of those things came true in their season opener Wednesday night in Charlotte. Forty-eight minutes of basketball had all the highs and lows, ups and downs you might expect to see over the course of a few weeks.

Jim Boylen’s team was down by double digits to the Hornets in the first half, then stormed back thanks to a big effort from one of the Bulls’ young stars. Yet a ten-point lead in the fourth quarter wasn’t enough, as Charlotte had the last run of the game to pull out a 126-125 victory to start the season.