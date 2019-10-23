× 84-year-old man critical, 2 paramedics hurt after ambulance struck by vehicle on South Side

CHICAGO — An elderly man is in critical condition after an ambulance was struck while parked Wednesday morning on the South Side.

Just before 5 a.m., authorities were dispatched to the 8000 block of South Western Avenue on the report of a crash.

Chicago fire said an ambulance was struck while it was parked on Western Avenue. A man, 84, is in critical condition following the crash.

Two paramedics, a man, 33, and woman, 38, were injured and hospitalized in stable condition.

Authorities said the crash is still under investigation, but the driver will more than likely be cited.