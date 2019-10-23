× 7-foot tall Brian Urlacher bobblehead to appear in Loop Thursday

CHICAGO — If you ever wanted to take a picture with a giant Brian Urlacher bobblehead, now’s your chance.

The Bears announced a seven-foot tall Urlacher bobblehead will be placed Thursday and Friday at The Gateway in the Loop. It’s located on State Street between Wacker and Lake.

The Urlacher bobblehead is one of 13 that the Bears are releasing during the 2019-20 campaign.

The first 20,000 fans Sunday will receive a much smaller Urlacher bobblehead at Soldier Field. Here’s the rest of the schedule.

Nov. 10 vs. Detroit, 1940s – Sid Luckman

Nov. 24 vs. New York Giants, 1960s – Dick Butkus and Gale Sayers

Dec. 5 vs. Dallas, 1990s – Mike Singletary

Dec. 22 vs. Kansas City, 2010s – Devin Hester

Last week, the Bears installed a 7-foot tall Walter Payton bobblehead at the Willis Tower Skydeck.

The Bears are coming off a tough 36-25 loss at home against New Orleans. Chicago hopes to improve to 4-3 against the Chargers Sunday at Noon.