39 Bodies found in truck shipping container outside of London

LONDON, GB -- Breaking news this morning from London. 39 bodies have been found in a truck shipping container. This happened in the town of Grays, which is about 25 miles east of London.

The truck was parked in an industrial park. Police say it appears that 38 adults and one teenager were in the container. Authorities are trying to identify the bodies, but they say it will be a lengthy process.

Reports from London say the container came from Bulgaria and entered England on Saturday. The truck driver has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

This is a breaking news story, we’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.