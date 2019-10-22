× Woman, 60, charged in stabbing in Grant Woods Forest Preserve

INGLESIDE, Ill. — A 60-year-old Ingleside woman is facing charges in a stabbing at Grant Woods Forest Preserve.

Marquette Owens was charged with aggravated battery and attempted murder, according to Lake County Forest Preserve Police. She was transported to Lake County Jail, where bond was set at $750,000 Tuesday.

Police said the incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. Monday on the trail north of Rollins Road and east of Wilson Road. A woman was walking along the trail with her 10-year-old child when she was attacked.

A good Samaritan reportedly helped and called 911. The woman was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in serious condition, but her injuries do not appear life-threatening.

The woman’s child was not injured.

42.400572 -88.123277