R. Kelly's ex-lawyer wants $12,000 in unpaid legal fees

CHICAGO — R.Kelly’s former lawyer wants him to pay more than $12,000 in legal fees.

Lisa D’Amico represented the singer during his fight over back child support, which eventually resulted in him spending three nights in jail.

Kelly was intially billed $25,000 for legal services, but she said he only paid her about half of that money.

D’Amico withdrew from the case last month.

Now, she wants a judge to order him to to pay the remaining legal fees.

Kelly is now in jail on federal child pornography and witness tampering charges.