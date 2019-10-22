Northbrook holds meeting to vote on marijuana dispensaries

NORTHBROOK, Ill. — A vote was held in north suburban Northbrook Tuesday on whether to allow recreational marijuana dispensaries.
The majority of the overflow crowd at the Tuesday meeting came wearing “opt out” T-shirts, urging village trustees to vote “no” on a zoning change to allow marijuana dispensaries to open in the suburb. The Northbrook plan commission already approved the change Oct. 1.
Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Illinois Jan. 1, but each municipality has a say on if sales and cultivation will be allowed.
Trustees in Northbrook are also looking at neighboring communities. While some are still deciding, some have already made their decisions.
Opting out of dispensaries:
Glenview
Highland Park
Lake Forest
Long Grove
Mettawa
Park Ridge
Vernon Hills
Wilmette
Winnetka
Opting in for dispensaries:
Deerfield
Evanston
Lincolnwood
Glencoe
Niles
Skokie
Wheeling
Still to decide:
Arlington Heights
Bannockburn
Buffalo Grove
Des Plaines
Elk Grove Village
Kennilworth
Lincolnshire
Morton Grove
Mount Prospect
Northfield
Prospect Heights
Riverwoods
Trustees are expected to vote once public comment is done. Only one application is submitted to open a dispensary so far. Each dispensary requires a special permit on a case by case basis.
Also Tuesday, the Aurora City Council voted 9-1 in favor of allowing recreational sales in their city starting next year.