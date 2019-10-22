Northbrook holds meeting to vote on marijuana dispensaries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHBROOK, Ill. — A vote was held in north suburban Northbrook Tuesday on whether to allow recreational marijuana dispensaries.

The majority of the overflow crowd at the Tuesday meeting came wearing “opt out” T-shirts, urging village trustees to vote “no” on a zoning change to allow marijuana dispensaries to open in the suburb. The Northbrook plan commission already approved the change Oct. 1.

Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Illinois Jan. 1, but each municipality has a say on if sales and cultivation will be allowed.

Trustees in Northbrook are also looking at neighboring communities. While some are still deciding, some have already made their decisions.

Opting out of dispensaries:

Glenview

Highland Park

Lake Forest

Long Grove

Mettawa

Park Ridge

Vernon Hills

Wilmette

Winnetka

Opting in for dispensaries:

Deerfield

Evanston

Lincolnwood

Glencoe

Niles

Skokie

Wheeling

Still to decide:

Arlington Heights

Bannockburn

Buffalo Grove

Des Plaines

Elk Grove Village

Kennilworth

Lincolnshire

Morton Grove

Mount Prospect

Northfield

Prospect Heights

Riverwoods

Trustees are expected to vote once public comment is done. Only one application is submitted to open a dispensary so far. Each dispensary requires a special permit on a case by case basis.

Also Tuesday, the Aurora City Council voted 9-1 in favor of allowing recreational sales in their city starting next year.