Monday-Tuesday rains have little impact on Chicago-area rivers

Monday-Tuesday rainfall was well under a half-inch and in most locations a tenth of an inch or less, so the rivers will likely be largely unaffected. Minor flooding does continue on segments of the Rock and Pecatonica Rivers at Latham Park and Shirland respectively. The Rock River is running near bankfull at Rockton and Byron, as is the segment on the Fox River at Montgomery.

The latest Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecast Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service follows: