Massive and merry: Christmas Club pop-up bar announces return to Wrigleyville 🎄

CHICAGO — Wrigleyville’s winter wonderland is returning to make your spirits bright.

The massive, two-story pop-up bar Christmas Club will reopen on November 20.

It’s the second year for the Christmas Club, located at 3460 North Clark Street.

It’ll be covered in tinsel and playing Christmas music round the clock.

There’s plenty of themed eats and drinks too including Cousin Eddie’s eggnog and snow balls.

Christmas Club will be open through January 1.

