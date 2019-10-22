Massive and merry: Christmas Club pop-up bar announces return to Wrigleyville 🎄

CHICAGO — Wrigleyville’s winter wonderland is returning to make your spirits bright.
The massive, two-story pop-up bar Christmas Club will reopen on November 20.
It’s the second year for the Christmas Club, located at 3460 North Clark Street.
It’ll be covered in tinsel and playing Christmas music round the clock.
View this post on Instagram
Don’t end up on the naughty list…book your party before prime dates fill up. Christmas Club features 3 unique party rooms to fit all your holiday party needs. 🎅🏽🤶🏼🎄☃️🎅🏽🤶🏼🎄☃️🎅🏽🤶🏼🎄☃️ Call Shannon @ (773) 858-7679 or fill out our party form at ChristmasClubChicago.com to get started. #christmas #christmasclub #christmaspopup #christmasbar #chicagochristmasbar #chicagochristmas #happyholidays #holidaydecor #christmasdecor #christmastree #santa #christmasevents #christmasparty #holidayparty #holidaycocktails #holidayfun #holidays #holidayseason #popupbar
There’s plenty of themed eats and drinks too including Cousin Eddie’s eggnog and snow balls.
Christmas Club will be open through January 1.
View this post on Instagram
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas….. Book your tables and holiday parties soon!! Contact Shannon at (773) 858-7679 or shannon@waterhousechicago.com #christmas #chicagochristmasbar #chicagochristmaspopup #christmaspopup #chicagochristmas #holidays #happyholidays #holidayparty #christmasparty #chicagoevents #wrigleyevents #wrigleyville #holidaycocktails #holidaybeers #holidaydecor #christmasdecor #decorgalore #christmastree #christmasornaments #christmaspresents #christmaslist #snowflakes #santa #gingerbread